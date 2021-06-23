Pentagon Chief Supports Reforming Trials of Military Involved in Sexual Violence

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Tuesday that the idea of ​​trying outside the military command cases of sexual violence involving members of the US military.

Austin had appointed an independent commission to come up with suggestions so that perpetrators of sexual violence in the military could be prosecuted more effectively.

Indicating in a statement that he had received the commission’s recommendations, Austin promised to “work with Congress to amend the Code of Military Justice, removing prosecutions for sexual assault from the military chain of command.”

The commission “recommended the inclusion of other sex crimes within this independent justice system, including domestic violence,” Austin added.

“I support her too, in view of the close correlation between these types of crimes and the frequency of sexual assaults,” Austin said.

A dozen officers were expelled last December after a series of murders at a major US military base, including that of Vanessa Guillén, a 20-year-old soldier who disappeared on April 22 after being the victim of sexual harassment.

Vanessa Guillén had told her family that she did not trust the military hierarchy to follow up on a complaint of sexual harassment, and her relatives had publicly doubted the determination of the military to investigate her disappearance, until her dismembered body was finally discovered. June 30.

Since then, the Pentagon has been urged to remove decisions on sex crimes from the chain of command, but the US military has resisted so far, citing the need to maintain control over discipline within the ranks.

Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand proposed a bill that would remove the hierarchy from the decision to prosecute non-sexual crimes, but Austin did not refer to this proposal in the statement.

