Pentagon chief reaffirms support for Israel in first official visit

15 minutes. The head of the Pentagon, General Lloyd Austin, arrived in Israel in what represents the first official visit by a senior official in the new US Administration, who he said maintains his “ironclad” commitment to the Jewish state.

“I want to convey the strong commitment of the Biden-Harris Administration to Israel and the Israeli people,” Austin said during a press conference in Tel Aviv alongside Israel’s Defense Minister Beny Gantz, whom he met earlier.

“During the meeting I reaffirmed to Gantz that our commitment to Israel is strong and lasting, and I promised to continue the dialogue to maintain Israel’s qualitative military advantage and strengthen its security,” added the US Defense Secretary.

Austin came to the country as part of an international trip. In addition to Israel, it will also go to Germany, NATO headquarters in Brussels and the United Kingdom.

On the other hand, Austin conveyed to the minister “US support for the efforts to normalize relations between Israel and Arab and Muslim-majority countries.” He emphasized that he appreciates “Gantz’s perspective on regional challenges.”

With an eye on the nuclear deal

The visit of the Pentagon chief comes after the beginning last week of negotiations in Vienna to rescue the nuclear deal with Iran.

While Austin made no direct mention of the issue in his speech today, Gantz did address the issue. He noted that they will “continue to work with the United States to ensure that any new agreement with Iran. Which protects global and US interests. Also, avoid a nuclear escalation in the region and protect the State of Israel.”

Before leaving for Germany, the defense secretary also plans to meet with the acting prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. Also visit the Jerusalem Holocaust Museum (Yad Vashem), tour an Israeli Army air base and participate in a ceremony at a military cemetery.