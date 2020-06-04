Photo: Acento.com.do/Archivo.

Washington, Jun 3 . .- The US Defense Secretary Mark Esper marked distances this Wednesday with President Donald Trump, assuring that he does not consider the use of active troops to contain the wave of protests in the country triggered by the death in police custody of the African American George Floyd.

“The option of using active troops in the role of guarantors of the law should only be used as a last resort, and only in the most urgent and extreme situations,” Esper said at a press conference from the Pentagon.

We are not in one of those situations right now. I can’t bear invoking the Insurrection Law, “he stressed about the possibility of using the Army in the interior of the country raised by the president at the beginning of the week.

On Monday, Trump announced his willingness to deploy “thousands upon thousands of heavily armed soldiers” and law enforcement officers to stop the unrest in Washington DC, after several nights of protests and looting in the capital.

Shortly after the televised message, protesters gathered outside the White House were suppressed with tear gas.

Although the tension has lessened in the last 24 hours, the protests do not stop in the United States, where at least 40 cities have decreed the curfew and remain in the custody of the National Guard, and even this Tuesday the American capital experienced an unexpected casserole as protesters continued in front of the White House.

More than a week after the African American George Floyd died of suffocation in Minneapolis (Minnesota) due to the pressure that the knee of a white police officer exerted on his neck, scenes of street protests are repeated in different American cities. , but the destruction and looting of other days have lessened. .