15 minutes. The Department of Defense of the United States distanced itself Tuesday from the words of the president, Donald Trump, about using the Army to quell the protests and riots registered in various parts of the country following the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Police. from Minneapolis.

The Pentagon, which has not spoken about mobilizing troops for this purpose, did specify that it considers “a better idea” to trust the National Guard to carry out this type of task, according to information from the Bloomberg news agency.

As indicated by a high position of the Department, the Pentagon alerted some members of the Army to a possible deployment. But he insisted that he prefers that the National Guard intervene in these cases.

Thus, he detailed that some 2,800 National Guard agents are expected to be deployed in the capital this Tuesday afternoon.

Law 1807

In relation to the appearance of Trump before the Church of Saint John, which suffered damage due to the protests, he assured that both the Secretary of Defense, Mark Esper, and the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States Army, General Mark Milley, they didn’t know that the area was going to be evicted.

Trump “strongly” recommended that state governors deploy the National Guard “in sufficient numbers” to stop the unrest and warned that, if they refuse, they will mobilize the US Army.

“I will deploy the United States Army and quickly solve the problem for them,” Trump said during a speech delivered from the White House in which he emphasized “stopping violence and restoring security and protection in the United States” with a “overwhelming presence” of troops.

The president argued that he will mobilize the military invoking law 1807 and that federal resources must be used to stop the riots and looting.