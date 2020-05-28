The average retirement pension reached in May in Asturias the 1,399.59 euros per month, above the national average, 1,161 euros, as reported on Tuesday by the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration. Thus, Asturias continues as the second autonomous community with the highest retirement pension after the Basque Country (1,428).

For its part, the average pension in the system, which includes the different types of pension (retirement, permanent disability, widowhood, orphanhood and in favor of relatives), stood in Asturias in the fifth month of the year at 1,190.13 euros, an increase YoY of 1.9%.

In May, the number of pensions in Asturias it stood at 300,676, which represents a decrease of 0.3% compared to the same month the previous year.

In Spain, Social Security allocated the figure of 9,852.8 million euros to the payment of contributory pensions this May, 2.5% more than in the same month of 2019 but almost 0.3% less than in April, which is the first monthly decrease in the historical series.

This monthly decrease in spending is due to the decrease in the number of pensions compared to April, to 9,754,137 contributory pensions, 38,508 fewer pensions than in the fourth month of the year. The Ministry attributes the decline in the number of pensions in force to the lower number of discharges and the “increase in discharges due to the effects of the coronavirus.”

With data from April, the number of registered pension registrations was 31,232 pensions, 32.2% less compared to the same month last year and 13.9% less compared to March this year.

The Ministry points out that the downward trend in the number of pensions that was already registered in March has thus increased, which is, in its opinion, due to the lower number of additions to the system due to the closure of offices and the situation of lockdown.

Pensions

“It is also necessary to take into account how the pandemic has influenced in terms of mortality on the population as a whole and, to a greater extent, on the group of older people”, Add.

So far this year, there has been a reduction of 33.8% in the number of cases initiated compared to the same period last year. Thus, in March and April, 32,512 retirement files were initiated, compared to 49,798 a year earlier.

If the annual accumulated from January to the beginning of May 2020 is considered, 157,896 new pensions have been registered, 22.1% less than in the same period of the previous year, and 205,638 pensions were low, 17.5% more.

.