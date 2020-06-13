Pensions go by neighborhood. Or rather, by autonomous communities. The economic realities are very different for the inhabitants of the different Spanish regions and, therefore, so are their statistical data. Madrid, the Balearic Islands, Murica and the Canary Islands are, in fact, the only regions that on paper could pay the names of their pensioners with the contributions made by their workers and companies, in the event that the criterion of the “single fund” was eliminated. “from Social Security, something otherwise unlikely. The rest of Spain is in deficit. The oldest? In asturias. In the Principality, each Asturian pensioner receives on average almost 8,300 euros a year from the money that the system enters in other territories. (In this link you can see how much pension is charged according to the community in which you live).

The Spanish pension model is based on solidarity between the different territories without which pensions would be somewhat unsustainable. (Also abroad, in this link you have proof of what is charged for a pension outside the Spanish borders but still within the European Union). The calculations we are talking about in this case They were made by a professor at the Complutense University of Madrid with data from the year 2017.

According to these numbers, the gap between pension expenses and contributions income (what is known among the experts with the name of contributory deficit), in the aforementioned year it exceeded a total of 17.6 billion euros in the country as a whole where a ratio of 1.9 workers was registered for each pensioner who received some type of benefit. (In this link you can see how much pensions will rise this year).

In this sense, there are only three communities that are green, that is, they receive more than they spend on pensions. These are the Balearic Islands (2,694 euros in surplus for each pension), Madrid (1,827 euros), Murcia (946 euros) and the Canary Islands (527 euros). On the other side of the balance, on the negative side, on the red numbers, are, in addition to Asturias, Cantabria (with a deficit of 5,058 euros for each pension), Castilla y León (4,711 euros), the Basque Country ( 4,037 euros) and Galicia (3,955 euros for each pension). Some data that reflects, as many experts demand, the need to modify the pension system in Spain.