The Minister of Finance, Donald Guerrero, explained this afternoon that the operation carried out with the Pension Fund Administrators (ADFP) for an amount of RD $ 40,000 million is routine, which is carried out periodically in the local market.

“It is a routine placement, as we do every month in the local market and once or twice a year in the international market to finance the budget authorized by the Congress of the Republic,” said Guerrero during a virtual press conference.

He explained that these operations are carried out every year with pension funds or financial institutions.

He also highlighted that this operation with the .s allowed them to access resources under “very advantageous” conditions in terms of terms and rates.

He added that those RD $ 40,000 million are not circulating in the Dominican market but deposited in the National Treasury, therefore, there has not been an increase in demand as would happen if the money is given to workers.

He indicated that the Government is using these resources for the assistance programs that it has implemented to face the health and economic crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the cost of which, so far, he said, is around RD $ 557.5 billion.

Does not affect workers’ fund

Guerrero also indicated that the Government has invested those resources without touching the workers’ funds.

“Otherwise, if the other route they had suggested had been chosen, these workers would have been told that with their resources the crisis would be financed and that in addition to waiting for retirement, they would have to work five or seven more years or to retire with a significantly smaller amount to his pensions ”, he explained.

He stressed that the Government has acted responsibly by assuming the cost of the pandemic without passing it on to the savings of the workers.

