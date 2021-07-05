pensions cannot fall on “their children”

The Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations, José Luis Escrivá. (Photo: Marta Fernandez / Europa Press via .)

The Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, José Luis Escrivá, believes that the entire effort of the baby boomers’ pensions should not be allowed to fall on their children.

Escrivá reflects in an interview published this Sunday by the newspaper La Vanguardia on the pact for the reform of pensions reached between the Government and social agents, and on the effort that people born between the late 50s and mid-1950s will have to make. 70, the so-called baby boom generation.

“What we need,” he affirms, “is to equip the system with the tools to face the limited, temporary challenge of the arrival of a very large generation at retirement age. We should not allow that all the effort falls on their children, but they should contribute to this temporary increase in spending ”.

In this sense, he points out that in the new agreement there is a paragraph that “recognizes that the sustainability factor must be replaced, which will have certain characteristics” and a deadline is established, until November 15, to reach an agreement in social dialogue.

The 2013 reform – approved by the PP -, in his opinion, “was out of focus from many points of view” and explains: “A group of experts proposed an indicator based on a perception that, in my opinion, is wrong: that pensions are high in Spain, when they are not. Pensions in Spain are reasonable ”.

This reform is the one that will lead to retirement at age 67

On the contrary, he defends the reform of 2011, which has been approved by a socialist government, because he assures that “it is already having effects, to contain the increase in spending. This reform is the one that will lead to retirement at age 67 ”, because it is being deployed“ progressively ”.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.