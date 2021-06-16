Pension plans reach a profitability of 11.5% in May

The annual profitability of the Ibex 35 at the end of May was 28.92%, while the average for individual variable income pension plans was 30% and 15.2% for mixed variable income plans, which allowed offset returns close to 1% in Fixed Income, closing the month with an average return on pension plans as a whole of 11.5%.

Historically, it is observed that, in almost all periods, it is the variable income that stands out for the profitability of the rest of the plans, except in the 25-year period where it is the mixed variable income.

In almost all periods, average positive returns are observed in all classes, except in the short-term Fine Income, which at 5 and 3 years presents marginally negative returns.

For its part, the equity of the plans reaches 85,201 million euros, an increase of 271 million compared to April, of which 64% corresponds to contributions and 202 million to benefits, with which the volume of net benefits it would be 28 million euros.

However, in some periods they do not exceed the profitability of the Ibex 35 or the Spanish bond, as reflected in the study by IESE professor Pablo Fernández. It is necessary to improve the information that exists on pension plans, financial education and long-term savings alternatives. According to estimates by the OECD, in 2050 Spain will be one of the oldest countries in the world and in fact, in 2030 one in four Spaniards will have the right to receive a pension for at least 25 years, but it should be remembered that individual pension plans are only a 16% is in the hands of families, one of the lowest rates in Europe and even in countries with a plan similar to ours that is based on the public pension.