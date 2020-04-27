On Friday, 24, when saying goodbye to the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, Sérgio Moro said that the only condition he had imposed on President Jair Bolsonaro to enter the government was a pension for his family if he died at work. On Sunday, the former minister told the state that the request was “generic” and that such a pension would need to be created by law.

“It was a generic pension request for my family if I was murdered in the fight against organized crime, the concession would depend on a new law,” said Moro. According to him, the benefit would be similar to that paid to ex-combatants and would only be valid if murdered by criminal organizations.

The former Lava Jato judge has been criticized since Friday by people who interpreted his request as illegal. Federal deputy Rui Falcão (PT) Saturday asked the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) to investigate a possible request for undue advantage by Moro.

“I just asked that, since we were going to be firm against crime, that if something happened to me, I asked my family not to be left without a pension. It was the only condition I put in place to take that specific position in the Ministry of Justice” , said the former Lava Jato judge on Friday. He explained to the State that he was also concerned about the 22-year loss of social security contributions to which he was entitled because he was a federal judge.

Asked, the Ministry of Justice did not answer whether the proposal to create a pension for those fighting organized crime went ahead. Also sought after, the Presidency of the Republic did not comment.

After Moro’s explanations, lawyers said that his request to Bolsonaro could still be the target of investigation for violating the principle of impersonality, which defines that public managers must act impartially, without benefiting from their own decisions. “I want to understand that personal benefits were promised as a condition for the acceptance of the position of minister (by Moro). Either the nomination is accepted or not. There is no law to support this,” said yesterday the national president of the OAB, Felipe Santa Cruz . President of the São Paulo Lawyers Union, Fábio Gaspar said that the complaints “need to be investigated” before issuing an opinion. The information is from the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.

