Pension attracts thousands of adults

MEXICO CITY.

Thousands of elderly people came to the central offices of the Ministry of Welfare on Tuesday to register on the list of beneficiaries of the universal pension.

Due to the number of people who have come to register since last week, the secretariat workers who are in charge of the registry had to go out to support the elderly with the process.

The workers, who are normally found in offices, went out to help the elderly to fill out the forms, to check that they brought with them the documentation required for the process, to order the line and to distribute to the people based on the process they had to perform.

The line of people who came to carry out the procedure went around the block that make up Reforma, Antonio Caso, Ignacio Ramírez and Circuito Plaza de la República.

According to the brigadistas and workers of the Ministry of Welfare, the number of people who attended is unusual, especially since from that agency it was not reported that there was a limit to register in the list of beneficiaries of the universal pension.

On the other hand, since last June 17, the payment of the Welfare Program for Older Adults began for the July-August two-month period with an increase for the more than eight million beneficiaries of 400 pesos, going from 2,700 pesos to 3,000 pesos. 100 pesos.

The dispersion of the bank deposit was made for 4.6 million beneficiaries with an increase of 15 percent.

Meanwhile, 3.4 million seniors will be receiving cash payments for social support between June 25 and July 23.

The total investment of the government of Mexico is 25 billion pesos in pensions for the elderly for this two-month period.

The Ministry of Welfare also announced that the incorporation to the register of new beneficiaries – in this case people 65 years of age and older – advances in a timely manner after the age range was expanded, which previously was from 68 years in urban areas.

