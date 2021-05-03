Pennyworth could have a season 3 with possible jump to HBO Max

The Deadline medium continues to leave us headlines for the DC Comics series for the small screen. After announcing that “Stargirl” will have a third season, we are going to “Pennyworth”, the series inspired by the Batman universe but to focus on a young Alfred Pennyworth from the moment he met Thomas Wayne, Bruce Wayne / Batman’s father before he was born.

The series ended last month the broadcast of its second season, and it is already looking at the third, although at the moment there is nothing official. What’s more, Deadline says that at the moment he has only heard things, so you have to treat all this with caution.

The medium explains that it has heard that the negotiations between Epix and Pennyworth’s production company, Warner Bros. TV, are still underway, and that they involve reaching an agreement so that the show’s two existing seasons, which premiered on Epix, are also available on HBO Max. If an agreement is reached, and there is a third season, I have heard that Epix would be, as it is called in the slang, a second window. In other words, the series could possibly go on to air on HBO Max .. At the moment, Epix, WBTV and HBO Max have not commented on the matter.

This move is not very surprising and is that “Pennyworth” fell out of the bag of HBO Max as it was sold to Epix, owned by MGM, months before WarnerMedia, parent of WBTV, announced its plans to launch its own streaming service HBO Max . The original series on the DC Universe platform, including “Harley Quinn” and “Titans”, migrated to HBO Max, and these will be joined by other series such as “Peacemaker”, “Green Lantern”, the untitled project about the Department of Justice. Gotham City Police and “DC Superhero High.

The series centers on Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon), who before becoming Bruce Wayne’s butler. He is introduced as a former British SAS soldier in his twenties who forms a security company in 1960s London and goes to work with young billionaire Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge), who has yet to become the father. of Bruce.

Via information | Deadline