Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturns Bill Cosby sex offense conviction

June 30, 2021

A US court on Wednesday overturned the conviction of comedian Bill Cosby for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman 15 years ago, allowing his release from prison.

“Cosby’s convictions and sentencing ruling are vacated and he is released,” wrote the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in a 79-page sentence.

The actor served more than two years of a three to ten year sentence, in a state prison near Philadelphia.

Loved as ‘America’s Daddy’ was county for drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand, a Temple University employee on his suburban estate in 2004. He was indicted in late 2015, when a prosecutor armed with newly revealed evidence, arrested days before the 12-year statute of limitations expired.

Cosby was the first famous person to be prosecuted in the era of the “Me Too” movement.

