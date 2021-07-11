Penn returns for the rematch

CANNES.

¿Time for Sean Penn’s rematch? Five years after critics booed his film at Cannes, the actor and director returned to the Palme d’Or competition yesterday with Flag Day, in which he performs alongside his children.

Based on a true story, Flag Day tells the life of a father adored by his daughter for his “magnetism and ability to make life a great adventure.” But at the same time, this man leads “a secret life as a bank robber,” according to the synopsis.

Penn, 60, plays the lead role for the first time in one of his films, alongside his daughter, Dylan, 30, and son Hopper Jack Penn, in a supporting role.

In 2016, Penn’s movie The Last Face, starring Javier Bardem and Charlize Theron, was so criticized that it didn’t even hit theaters in the United States.

Penn, who won two Oscars as an actor, first appeared in the competition 25 years ago with Nick Cassavetes’ She’s so Lovely, for which he won the acting award.

With Flag Day he competes for the third time as a director for the Palme d’Or (The Last Face and The Oath in 2001).

Flag Day is competing with 23 other films for the highest award, which will be awarded on July 17 by the jury chaired by filmmaker Spike Lee. So far, eight have been released and the critics have already begun to position themselves. Annette, the musical with Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, who opened the pageant on Tuesday, is by far the favorite.

But The Worst Person in the World, the subtle portrait of a thirty-something haunted by doubts — what to study? Who to love? What to do with so much freedom? – He stood as a faithful mirror of the millennials, gaining general approval. This is the last film in a trilogy by the Norwegian Joachim Trier, played by a hitherto little-known actress, Renate Reinsve.

Two films based on real events and starring lesbians were also screened on Friday. Although the similarities end here.

The first, Benedetta, the long-awaited film by Dutchman Paul Verhoeven, is a portrait of a lesbian nun in 17th-century Italy.

Like the female protagonists of his previous films Low Instincts (Sharon Stone) and Elle (Isabelle Huppert), Benedetta, played by the French Virginie Efira, develops a manipulative capacity that turns the congregation in which she has lived since she was a child.

The fracture, for its part, rescues the phenomenon of the “yellow vests” in France, a social protest movement that in 2018 put the government on the ropes.

