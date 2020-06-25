Penn Badgley has played stalkers in some of his roles (Photo: File)

Recently the comedian Chris D’Elia was accused of having sexually harassed several women, some of which were minors.

Now, Penn Badgley, who plays the character of « Joe Goldberg » in the Netflix series « You », where D’Elia also participatedexplained that it feels very concerned about this situation.

« The idea that a program like ours is indirectly, without knowing it, a paradise for abusive people it is disturbing. It is very disturbingBadgley said of his co-star, during an interview for the Los Angeles Times.

In « You » Badgley’s character is a man who harasses women who are of interest to him. While D’Elia’s character, “Henderson” does not seem to stray far from its reality, for he’s also a comedian but he drugs and rapes underage girls on the show.

Chris D’Elia was singled out as a sexual stalker (Photo: Instagram @ chrisdelia)

D’Elia shared the screen with the 17-year-old actress, Jenna Ortega, whose character she also tries to abuse. According to the former protagonist of « Gossip Girl », this situation was something that worried the producers of the show, who immediately contacted the teenager.

« The first thing our producers did was contact Jenna, who played Ellie, the girl who interacted with Chris in those scenes, just to make sure she felt safe. We can feel safe and sound there, when it comes to our show, ”added the 33-year-old actor.

Badgley, for his part, added that these types of accusations need to be seen face to face and have even forced him to reflect on his own attitude and the changes he wants within the same system.

« [Es un tema que] systematically, it needs to be addressed. Individually, it needs to be addressed. Am I the person to tackle all those things? You know, it affected me deeply. I was very concerned about that. I am very concerned about that. I don’t know Chris. But I know that if there is one thing we must do in this age, it is to believe in women.[…] I think about my own behavior, and I am grateful that I have tried to maintain a certain level of behavior throughout my life. ”

D’Elia’s character tries to rape a teenager in « You » (Photo: Instagram @ chrisdelia)

On the other hand, the actor stated that throughout his career he has thought about the types of roles he accepts and how to point out that the « charismatic stalker » attitudes can no longer continue to be normalized.

“To the extent that the subject is conflictive and challenging in that sense, does a program like ours help to create that culture? Well i know at least our program is trying to be: think of things in a detachable and deconstructive way. I hope that at least our program does not serve to maintain this type of crazy attitudes and these systems, « he added.

Despite the fact that in this case there was not much to do for the actor, he hopes to be more proactive in the future.

“I think I’ve talked about it a lot in general and, you know, I, unfortunately, in this case, I feel like I’m not involved. […] I am, at the end of the day, an actor, and I don’t have much to do with many of these things. But I do think that, in the future, I would like that to change, personally« Ended.

Penn Badgley wants to be more proactive in the future (Photo: File)

It was just last week that the accusations against the comedian came to light. Only last Tuesday both his manager and the CAA agency stopped representing D’Elia.

The comedian for his part denied the allegations and He insisted that all his relationships have been « legal and consensual », and who never knowingly sought any minor. However, he apologized for letting his lifestyle change his behavior.

With that said, I’m really sorry. I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let me get caught up in my lifestyle. It’s my fault, I get it. I have been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise that I will continue to do better, ”he said in a statement to TMZ.

