Mexico City.- Facing phase 3 of Covid-19, Mexico’s prison systems are a focus of concern and possible point of massive contagion.

During the analysis table “Prisons a Time Bomb in Contingency”, Common Cause, explained that the confinement conditions in which prisoners are found The country automatically turns them into a highly vulnerable population.

For this reason, the president of this body, María Elena Morera, said that the state and federal authorities must take action on the matter to prevent a high number of infections inside and outside the prisons.

The organization asserted that Mexico’s prisons live situations in which poor hygiene prevails, since they do not have reliable water systems and the toilets and showers are mostly in poor condition.

88% of federal prisons are deficient in health services, and today we have 92 confirmed cases of Covid19 in prisons, said the president of Causa en Común.

For his part, Apolio Armenta, Head of the Coahuila Penitentiary System, said in his participation that While planes full of medical supplies to attend the Covid-19 arrive from China, not a single mouthpiece has been delivered to prison facilities.

There are about 200,000 inmates, but the country’s prison system has been abandoned for decades. More budget is needed to serve the prisons, ”Armenta reiterated at the analysis table.

On the other hand, and in this same framework, the President of Reinserta, Saskia Niño de Rivera warned that the pandemic comes to fully expose the prison system. There are many cases of people taking Covid-19 to jails

Eduardo Guerrero adviser in prison matters expressed that there are very few state governments that serve the needs of prisons. They are the forgotten link in the justice system, he pointed out at the analysis table.

Other specialists agreed that it is known that prisons in Mexico have always been sources of infection, since there are inmates within them who have many illnesses, and as they have already mentioned, the health system is quite deficient, in addition to that there are self-governments by prisoners which causes that such diseases like Coronavirus spread more.

