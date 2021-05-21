Peñistas del Castellón ask for the dismissal of Juan Carlos Garrido

05/21/2021 at 12:22 PM CEST

EFE

The Federation of Peñas del Castellón (FEDPECAS) has demanded through social networks the dismissal of the coach of the Castellon, Juan Carlos Garrido, after the team’s defeat in Zaragoza 3-0, which leaves the club very close to relegation.

The collective, which represents the club’s supporters’ clubs, has sent a message that states: “From FEDPECAS we demand the immediate dismissal of Juan Carlos Garrido & rdquor ;, considering that the technician has not been “at the height of this shield and of this hobby”.

In addition, fans of the club at a private level have shown the same criteria for the team to face the last two league games with a replacement on the bench.

In addition, the federation of clubs asks the players “that they give up their lives in the two games that remain for salvation & rdquor; in which the team will be measured at Vallecano Ray at home and at Malaga as a visitor.