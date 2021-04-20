‘Peninsula’ – South Korea quarantined

‘Train to Busan’ It was a real discovery back in 2016. When interesting proposals had not arrived from the zombie sub-genre for a long time, living the nightmare of a South Korea that was trapped in a train with crazy meat-driving undead was a great experience. with actors who, in addition, excelled when it is not a type of film where, in general, the actors can stand out. How to forget the built-in wardrobe that shows to have a great heart and balls, for example.

‘Seoul Station’ It came as a prequel to that one and under the terrain of animation, it presents the story of how the virus spread throughout the Asian country. Although that tape was not so spectacular, it left some other moral message about the corruption of society that helped spread the virus.

‘Peninsula’ It comes as a sequel to the first cited title and the expectations watching one of the trailers were certainly not very flattering. Partly so it is and partly not; So that we understand each other, before seeing it I could have an idea that the third installment was going to be sold to the more commercial action movies with very little scope for drama. I was surprised that it is not quite so. In this sense, the script of Park Joo-Suk and Yeon-Sang Ho begins to lay the foundations of the drama from the beginning and will have its importance later. Here I have recognized the dramatic traits that got along so well in ‘Train to Busan’ and you can have some affection for the protagonists, as in its predecessor of the train.

On the other hand, it is true that commercial action has arrived in the trilogy. Under a context of ‘Mad Max’ (I imagine I’m not the only one who has thought about it), you see a maddened society where you survive as you can at the cost of losing any trait of empathy and trait of peaceful coexistence. In this regard, it does not awaken me any feeling of “wow, the underworld of uncivilized is well treated”, but it is something that has been seen before and does not add anything new, although it has its reason for being in the general narrative.

I don’t know if there are plans to shoot more sequels, prequels or spin-off; If not, there is a zombie triloga in South Korea with ups and downs to this day, a regular installment (‘Seoul Station’), a correct one (‘Peninsula’) and a notable (‘Train to Busan’). Even with its pluses and minuses, a trilogy worth watching, even if only once.

By Michael Myers