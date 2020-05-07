This is ‘Ponle de noche’, a night show that seems to be a hybrid between some raucous production of Multimedios, with touches of ‘Falling in love’ and a comedy program from the 90s, because characters like ‘Huarachín and Huarachón’ appear alongside Menchaca .

as critic Álvaro Cueva pointed out in his column: “There are many things that are not understood at the viewer level. Why is the channel called +? What does the a mean? How should you pronounce the + sign?”. “Data-reactid =” 27 “> Maybe TV Azteca tries to get Penélope Menchaca to get more audience for the a + channel, which since its birth in March 2017 has struggled to position itself among the public with problems that begin with the pronunciation of its name, as critic Álvaro Cueva pointed out in his column: “There are many things that are not understood at the viewer level. Why is the channel called a +? What does the a stand for? How should you pronounce the + sign? “

was canceled after just a week on the air at the beginning of 2019. & nbsp; “data-reactid =” 28 “> In spite of everything, those of all the options on television who tune into 7.2 find Charismatic Penelope, who has faced the great challenge of consecrating herself On TV Azteca, just remember your express failure with the reality show ‘The power of love’, which was canceled after only a week on the air in early 2019.

a section called ‘Things as they are‘, she became a recurring driver with more sections like the zumba one. TV Azteca also called her to be judge in the ‘Mexicana Universal’ beauty contest, and they trust her so much, that they also produce ‘Ponle de noche’. “data-reactid =” 29 “> ‘Come the joy’ was their lifeline, and having only a section called ‘Things as they are’, She became a recurring host and with more sections like Zumba, TV Azteca also called her to be a judge in the ‘Mexicana Universal’ beauty contest, and they trust her so much, that they also produce ‘Ponle de noche’.

has tried to convince the public with the sympathy of Menchaca, the (nineties) humor of ‘Huarachín y Huarachón’, contests that border on the absurd, sections on sexuality and love, and even stellar guests such as Mariana Seoane, Rosa Gloria Chagoyán and up to ‘La Roña’ (Darío T. Pie). “data-reactid =” 30 “> Since September 2019 he has tried to convince the public with the sympathy of Menchaca, the humor (nineties) of ‘Huarachín and Huarachón’, contests that border on the absurd, sections on sexuality and love, and even stellar guests like Mariana Seoane, Rosa Gloria Chagoyán and even ‘La Roña’ (Darío T. Pie).

the nightly program “is a hybrid between ‘SNSerio’ and ‘TV at night’, ‘Descobijados’ and a thousand efforts that have been made in recent years to resume variety shows. ” data-reactid = “32”> Despite all the efforts, it could be said that ‘Ponle de noche’ is still ‘hidden’, since in all this time it has not positioned any interview with something outstanding, nor has it ever gone viral. As Álvaro Cueva pointed out, the nightly program “is a hybrid between ‘SNSerio’ with ‘TV by night’, ‘Descobijados’ and a thousand efforts that have been made in recent years to resume variety shows.”

but the result shines for being at the level of ‘SNSerio’, led by Enrique Mayagoitia and Adrián Marcelo I, who despite everything, have achieved more remarkable interviews with their guests. “data-reactid =” 33 “> It could be thought that with all the experience, resources and interest in producing television in Live, TV Azteca could do a better job than the Monterrey chain Multimedios, but the result shines for being at the level of ‘SNSerio’, led by Enrique Mayagoitia and Adrián Marcelo I, who despite everything, have achieved more remarkable interviews with their guests.

‘Ponle de noche’ also makes use of the public, with contests like the ‘Ponle talent’, where ordinary people want to excel on television with magic tricks, juggling and talent in dance. This week the final of the contest takes place, where one of the judges is Serrath, a controversial participant in the late ‘Falling in love’.

according to information from journalist Alex Kaffie. Perhaps he failed to consecrate ‘Ponle de noche’, but TV Azteca would be giving Menchaca the opportunity to conduct one of his most controversial and successful programs, replacing Carmen Muñoz. & Nbsp; “data-reactid =” 37 “> It is precisely ‘Falling in love’ with Penélope Menchaca’s next almost confirmed project, according to information from journalist Alex Kaffie, who may not have consecrated ‘Ponle de noche’, but TV Azteca would be giving Menchaca the opportunity to host one of his most controversial and successful programs to replace Carmen Muñoz.

Verónica Macías as substitute. As if with ‘Huarachín and Huarachón’ we had not had enough 90s vibe, Macías was chosen, one of the most famous presenters of the 90s on Televisa with programs such as ‘El balcon de Verónica’. “Data-reactid =” 38 ” > However, the television station is still betting on its channel a + and on “Ponle de noche”, so even without Penélope it will continue to work. It has already been revealed that this May 11 the new season of the night broadcast will start with Verónica Macías as substitute As if with ‘Huarachín y Huarachón’ we had not had enough 90s vibe, Macías was chosen, one of the most famous presenters of the 90s on Televisa with programs such as ‘Veronica’s balcony’.

