Penélope Cruz's letter to Pilar Bardem: "The best mother-in-law?"

Actress Penelope Cruz has recently demonstrated before the moving departure of the legendary Spanish actress, Pilar Bardem, mother of her husband, also an actor, Javier Bardem. The interpreter of “Return“He dedicated a message through social networks:” You cannot dream of a better mother-in-law. ”

With an emotional letter that Penélope Cruz recently shared on social networks, Javier Bardem’s wife said goodbye to the one who was a great woman and mother-in-law in life, Pilar Bardem.

In an unprecedented action, taking into account the discreet nature of the “Oscar nominee”, Penelope Cruz, who has more than five million followers.

Dear Pilar! I look at this photo and wonder what our reaction would have been if someone had told us at the time that fate had wonderful plans to unite us beyond the cinema. It is read at the beginning of your message.

Likewise, the “Vicky Cristina Barcelona” actress recalled one of the scenes from a movie in which her character gives birth with the help of Pilar, “Carne Trémula”, which marked her debut with Almodóvar. The same that ends up being a nod to the beautiful family that they would form years later.

That that birth with Pedro was also a trial of life itself. Or maybe we both already knew there? You were always so good to me! You can’t dream of a better mother-in-law, wrote Penelope.

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem got married in July 2010, Pilar Bardem was one of the most enthusiastic about the relationship and they say that she let her son know that she was very happy to know that they both went out together (at the beginning of his life). relationship). Currently, the couple has two children Leo and Luna.

The 47-year-old actress, Penélope Cruz Sánchez, remembered with longing some of the moments in the close relationship she had with the prominent Spanish actress who recently left on Saturday morning, July 17 at the age of 82.

The muse of the filmmaker “Pedro Almodovar” (Director of “Volver”), had nothing but words of gratitude for the woman with several decades to the world of acting and for whom today the Spanish nation mourns her loss.

Thank you for all the love you have given us to your children, your grandchildren, all your family and friends. You’ve given me so much, recalls the Oscar-winning actress.

The also winner of the BAFTA Award, her third “Goya” and the distinction of the Gold Medal of Merit in Fine Arts (2018), added that her mother-in-law became the voice of other members of the guild.

“Thank you for having always put yourself on the side of those who need it most. For raising your voice in the face of injustices. For leaving your skin fighting to improve the living conditions of the most needy members of our sector without expecting anything in return. forget that in our profession, many things have improved thanks to your great effort over the years, without giving up at any time “.

“You are admirable,” adds Penelope, who also recalled the funny moments in which they shared moments of good humor between the two.

Thank you for always sharing your wisdom with me all these years. And your humor! I love you a lot. I will always carry you in my heart. Thanks Pilar

Pilar Bardem, remained at the Ruber clinic in Madrid, confirmed the media Semana, who also shared that her remains would be taken to “El Escorial” in San Lorenzo.

The causes of his departure refer to a serious lung condition that he had been dealing with for some years and that would bring him some complications.

During five decades, Pilar Bardem participated in 80 films, 43 plays and 31 television series.

Carlos’s mother, Mónica and Oscar winner Javier Bardem, two sons dedicated to acting and their only daughter, owner of a restaurant and participant in a cooking reality show, would be awarded Goya awards such as “The Best Supporting Interpreter” in ” No one will talk about us when there is death. “