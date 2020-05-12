“data-reactid =” 24 “> However, the movie star still does not assume that her beauty, without prejudice to her acting talent, is one of her main focuses of attraction in terms of her public projection, up to the Now he admits that the flattery and praise he receives regarding his physique gives him a remarkable feeling of “discomfort.”

"Uncomfortable. I do not think of myself in those terms," she has answered sharply on this matter in her last talk with Red magazine, in which she has also criticized the intense and unnecessary scrutiny to which the women of her time have been subjected since time immemorial. industry and any other social sphere.

"There are too many taboos surrounding women's bodies and I think that is gross disrespect. Terms such as period, postpartum depression, menopause … Many people continue to get nervous if you put them on the table," he added about the traditional objectification of the female body and its consideration, by some, as a mere object of desire.

At 46 years old and at a time in her career when her great role is that of the mother of two offspring, Luna and Leo, the result of her discreet marriage to Javier Bardem, the artist from Madrid he can congratulate himself after having definitively overcome a good part of those "insecurities" that, about his appearance and the opinion of third parties, gripped him 20 years ago and to which he now gives no "importance".

“I would not change what I feel now for what I felt when I was 20. I had some insecurities about things that I later realized were not at all important,” he explained in his interview with the American head.