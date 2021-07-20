Penelope Cruz remembers Pilar Bardem on Instagram

Penelope Cruz has said goodbye on Instagram to Pilar Bardem after his death. How the Spanish industry has been fired from Pilar Bardem. Penelope Cruz: Her filmography in images.

Spanish cinema is mourning the death of Pilar Bardem, who leaves a long legacy as an actress both in front of the cameras and on stage. His three children, also interpreters Javier, Carlos and Monica, were in charge of announcing the news last Saturday, July 17, and now another member of the Bardem family joins the farewells: Penelope Cruz. “I look at this photo and I wonder what our reaction would have been if someone had told us at that time that destiny had wonderful plans to unite us beyond the cinema. That birth with Pedro was also a rehearsal of life itself,” he wrote Cruz in an Instagram post with a photo of both in ‘Carne Trémula’ by Pedro Almodóvar. In that 1997, they still did not know that they would become a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law thanks to the actress’s marriage to Javier Bardem in 2010.

That emotional phrase is the beginning of a letter that Cruz has written to Bardem, and which follows:

“You were always so good to me! You cannot dream of a better mother-in-law. Thank you for all the love you have given us, your children, your grandchildren, all your family and friends. You have given me so much. Thank you for having. always standing on the side of those who need it most. For raising your voice in the face of injustice. For leaving your skin fighting to improve the living conditions of the most needy members of our sector, never expecting anything in return. It cannot be forgotten that In our profession many things have improved thanks to your great effort over the years, without giving up at any time. You are admirable. Thank you for sharing with me all these years your wisdom. And your humor! I love you very much. I will always take you in my heart. Thank you Pilar “

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Pilar Bardem was admitted to the Ruber clinic, in Madrid, when she died a few days ago due to a lung disease. The mark he leaves on the Spanish film, television and theater industry is enormous, having participated throughout his career in more than 80 films, 43 plays and 31 television series.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io