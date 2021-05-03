Penelope Cruz on the covers in Fotogramas

We review all the covers that we have dedicated to our most international actress. The first cover of Penelope Cruz (April 28, 1974) was that of the June 2000 issue. Since then there have been another fifteen. The magazine, and at the same time its readers, have witnessed the maturity of the actress through its covers.

On the first cover it premiered All The Pretty Horses’, where it coincided with Matt Damon and was directed by Billy Bob Thornton. Then came the job of ‘Blow’, where the actress worked alongside Johnny Depp. This was followed by more international projects such as ‘Vanilla Sky’, but which he would continue to combine with projects from here, such as his roles under the command of his great friend from La Mancha, Pedro Almodóvar. He was a protagonist in both the 60 and the 70th anniversary of the FOTOGRAMAS magazine. The last time he was in fact a triple star: he starred in three different covers for the very special issue.

An Oscar, two other nominations, 12 times nominated for a Goya, and three times won the big head, a Donostia award and many more awards, the girl from Alcobendas is already one of the stars of Hollywood and undoubtedly our most international actress.

Today that is her birthday, it is well worth doing a review of the actress’s career on our covers, which is also part of her career. Congratulations, Penelope!