Penelope Cruz in her goodbye to Pilar Bardem: “Thank you for raising your voice in the face of injustices”

“She has gone in peace, without suffering and surrounded by the love of her loved ones,” said Carlos Bardem, confirming the death of his mother, Pilar Bardem, at 82 years of age. The death of this actress, who had been suffering from a lung disease for a long time, has deeply saddened the Spanish film industry, of which Penelope Cruz is a part, who also cries for her mother-in-law. The interpreter has confessed this through her Instagram, a social network in which she pours out her grief, assuring that “you cannot dream of a better mother-in-law”.

“Dear Pilar! I look at this photo and I wonder what our reaction would have been if someone had told us at that time that fate had wonderful plans to join us beyond the cinema. That that birth with Pedro was also a trial of life itself. Or maybe we both already knew it there? “, Cruz starts in a moving publication that takes him to feel grateful for Bardem’s work as a member of a sector for which “he has left his skin”.

You’re admirable

In a more personal tone, Cruz exclaims a close “you were always so good to me!” to add the aforementioned “you can’t dream of a better mother-in-law”. “Thank you for all the love you have given us, your children, your grandchildren, all your family and friends. You have given me so much. GThank you for having always put yourself on the side of those who need it most. For raising your voice in the face of injustice. For leaving your skin fighting to improve the living conditions of the most needy members of our sector, without ever expecting anything in return “.

“It cannot be forgotten that in our profession many things have improved thanks to your great effort over the years, without giving up at any time. You’re admirable. Thank you for sharing with me all these years your wisdom and your humor! I love you a lot. I will always carry you in my heart. Thanks Pilar “.