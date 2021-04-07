Penelope Cruz debuts a new look for her next movie 🎥

Penelope Cruz returns to the big screen with her hair renewed by the hand of her great friend, Pedro Almodovar.

Debuting bangs and blonde hair, Penelope Cruz removes her obligations and appears on the set of her next film in Madrid.

It is not news that Pedro Almodovar finds great inspiration in Penelope Cruz and that is why he summoned her again to be one of the protagonists “Parallel Mothers”.

Including this latest production, which has just started the recordings, there would already be 7 Pedro’s films in which Penelope participated and one of them, Volver, which gave him his first Oscar nomination.

The 46-year-old star looked gorgeous as she walked the set in Madrid wearing straight jeans, a black sweater and a long black and white wool cape. As always, the mask on breaks to protect against COVID.

In an interview for AP Pedro revealed that he already had Penelope in mind as one of the protagonists when he wrote this drama about two mothers who give birth on the same day.