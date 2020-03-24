Oscar winner Penélope Cruz joined the actress Winona Ryder to lend their support to Johnny Depp in the defamation case that he maintains against his ex-wife Amber Heard for the opinion article that he published in The Washington Post in which he presented himself as a victim of domestic abuse.

Both the Spanish and the American actress have given a statement in the process to support Deep.

Cruz, 45, wrote in his statement that he met Johnny Depp when she was 19 and that he has never witnessed the actor’s violent behavior. “Many years have passed and I have not only made three films with him but I also count on him as a great friend. I have always been impressed by his kindness, his brilliant mind, his talent and his peculiar sense of smoke.r “, details the actress in the documents presented in court that the digital medium The Blast has obtained.

The Spanish is a great friend of Depp, and when she married Javier Bardem, in July 2010, she did it on the island that the actor owns in the Bahamas.

For his part Winona Ryder He has also come to the defense of actor Johnny Depp in the same case against his ex-wife and has assured the judge that Amber Heard’s allegations are “Impossible to believe”.

“I don’t want to call anyone a liar, but from my experience with Johnny I can’t believe these terrible accusations are true. I find it extremely puzzling knowing him as I knew himor ”, has ensured the protagonist of Stranger Things about whom he was his partner for four years in the 90’s.

“I am aware of the allegations of violence that have been made public over the past few years by Johnny Depp’s ex-wife,” Ryder began in his court statement that The Blast has also published. “Obviously I was not there during Her marriage to Amber, but from my experience, which was so completely different, I was absolutely shocked, confused, and upset when I heard the accusations against her.. The idea that she is an incredibly violent person is the furthest thing from the Johnny she knew and loved. I can’t understand those accusations. “he continued.

Johnny Depp’s ex-wife, Vanessa ParadisHe also came out in defense of the actor: “I have known Johnny Depp for more than 25 years. We have been partners for 14 years and we raised our two children together. Throughout all these years, I have known Johnny as a kind, caring, generous and non-violent person and father. ”

Paradis also remarked that Depp is well liked by all his peers in Hollywood, and also highlighted his vast acting skills. “On film shoots, the actors, directors and entire teams adore him because he is humble and respectful of everyone, as well as being one of the best actors we’ve seen. ”

In what could be the most powerful and relevant part of his statement, Paradis assures the court that Depp was never violent during their relationship. “We have seen that these outrageous statements have been truly distressing and have also damaged his career because, unfortunately , people continue to believe these false facts. “

Paradis even wrote about the effect the allegations have had on Depp, as she believes that he has done too well during his life to justify the allegations. “This is so upsetting as it has helped so many people in their personal and professional lives, with kindness and generosity, ”he wrote.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp were married in 2015 after meeting on film. In May 2016, she applied for a domestic violence restraining order against him, accusing him of physical and verbal abuse. Depp denied the facts and the former couple resolved their divorce out of court in August 2016, agreeing that the actor should pay her $ 7 million, which she donated to solidarity causes.

Depp’s attorneys then filed a $ 50 million defamation suit against his ex-wife in 2019 for his op-ed that was published on December 18, 2018 in The Washington Post titled: “I spoke out against sexual violence and faced the anger of our culture. That has to change. “.

Depp also sued the British tabloid The Sun in 2018 for defamation over information in which the actor was rated Handcuff puncher” A trial is scheduled for March 23.