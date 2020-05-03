The icons of Spanish cinema Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas will star in the movie “Official Competition” with Oscar Martinez. At the end of February the filming of “OFFICIAL COMPETITION” will begin in Spain, a film co-written and co-directed by Argentine filmmakers Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat (“The illustrious citizen”, “Living stars”, “The man next door”), who also sign the script with Andrés Duprat.

Produced by THE MEDIAPRO STUDIO, the film will be shot in Spain and will star PENÉLOPE CRUZ (winner of an Oscar® Award for “Vicky Cristina Barcelona”, by Woody Allen, and produced by MEDIAPRO, and nominated for an Oscar® for “Back ”By Pedro Almodóvar), ANTONIO BANDERAS (nominated for the Oscar® Award for“ Pain and Glory ”by Pedro Almodóvar, for which he has just won the Goya for best actor and for which he also won the award for best actor in the last edition from Cannes) and OSCAR MARTÍNEZ (prestigious and multi-awarded Argentine actor who won the best actor award in Venice for his work in Daniel Burman’s “The Empty Nest”, in addition to many other awards for “The Illustrious Citizen” by Cohn and Duprat, among other titles).

This is the third film that THE MEDIAPRO STUDIO co-produces with Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat after “Mi Obra Maestra” and “4×4”.

The cast is completed by JOSÉ LUIS GÓMEZ (winner of the best actor award in Cannes for “Pascual Duarte”), CARLOS HIPÓLITO, KOLDO OLABARRI, IRENE ESCOLAR, NAGORE ARAMBURU, PILAR CASTRO and JUAN GRANDINETTI.

Banderas and Martínez play two actors with very different backgrounds, whose methods will collide during the preparation of a film financed by a millionaire eager for notoriety and directed by a prestigious and somewhat eccentric director, brought to life by Penelope Cruz.

.