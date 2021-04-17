Pendle Raises $ 3.7 Million for DeFi Future Yield Token Markets

Not a day goes by without another decentralized finance (DeFi) startup announcing a large venture capital investment, and the latest to do so has been Pendle.

Startup DeFi has raised $ 3.7 million in a private funding round led by Mechanism Capital.

Other contributors are some of the regulars in DeFi investment, such as Crypto.com Capital, Hashkey Capital, Spartan Group, imToken, DeFi Alliance, LedgerPrime, among others.

As with most DeFi protocols, there will be a native token that will be distributed among the team, investors, the ecosystem and the rest will be used for liquidity incentives.

Future performance tokens

Pendle’s goal is to support the creation of a market for credit derivatives in the sector, similar to interest rate derivatives in traditional finance, through interoperability, according to the article.

The protocol was born with the goal of creating performance markets on DeFi platforms allowing users to separate future performance from their performance-generating core assets.

The protocol will feature an automated market maker (AMM) to trade the Future Yield Tokens (XYT), which he claims will form a new DeFi primitive.

“Depositing a future yield token in a typical constant function AMM would result in losses for long-term liquidity providers. Pendle’s new AMM takes this depreciation into account by incorporating a dynamic curve that normalizes risk exposure. “

Some of the mechanics were inspired by zero coupon bonds: the yield is “removed” from the bond and selling that strip exchanges the future yield for cash. This can be applied to any DeFi-related asset such as stablecoin deposits, liquidity provider tokens, synthetic tokens, and vaults.

Venture investors can sell these tokens to secure earnings and receive cash up front. At the same time, traders can buy these tokens to obtain an efficient form of capital that allows them to be exposed to fluctuating rates:

“Pendle seeks to build the next layer of DeFi on top of all performance assets. The nature of our AMM allows for the seamless creation of yield markets for yield-generating tokens. ”

On March 20, the protocol was launched on Ethereum’s (ETH) Kovan testnet, but the official date of the mainnet’s launch is unknown.

DeFi’s TVL hits a new high

On April 16, the total value locked in the industry reached an all-time high of $ 60 billion, according to DeFiPulse. Compound Finance tops the list with $ 11 billion blocked and there are now 13 protocols with more than $ 1 billion in collateral.

