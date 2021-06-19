Pence’s speech in Florida is interrupted by a woman who accused him of “traitor”

15 minutes. Former US Vice President Mike Pence was interrupted by shouts of “traitor” on Friday while delivering a speech at a conference of the conservative Faith and Freedom Coalition in Florida, local media reported.

The screams were uttered by a woman who was taken from the room by security agents at the event, according to the Tampa Bay Times newspaper.

Previously dozens of people had left the room before the intervention of Pence, who the most radical of the followers of former President Donald Trump hold responsible for the certification of the electoral victory of Joe Biden in Congress, added that outlet.

After the interruption by the cries of “traitor”, seconded by other attendees, the former vice president continued his speech at the conference held in Kissimmee, in central Florida, in which Republican senators Marco Rubio, among others, also participate. , Rick Scott, Ted Cruz and Lindsay Graham.

“I’m a Christian, a Conservative, and a Republican, in that order, and I’m honored to stand before you,” Pence said by way of introduction.

Silent distancing

The former vice president, from whom Trump has distanced himself after January 6, reviewed the achievements of the previous administration. And, in addition, he criticized the Democrat Biden and his government.

According to Pence, the first 140 days of the Biden Administration have “promoted open borders, raised taxes, spent wildly, slashed police funds, allowed on-demand abortions, censored free speech, and canceled our more freedoms. precious “.

Despite his estrangement from Trump, Pence continues to use the same speech. “The time has come for every American defender of faith and freedom to stand up and make their voice heard to reverse the agenda of the radical left,” said the former vice president.

In his speech he alluded to the protests against racism in the United States. “Police do not endanger the lives of African Americans, they save them,” he said.

Pence called the taking of the Capitol one of the darkest events in US history. However, he did not heed Trump’s requests to stop the certification of Biden’s victory. This prompted some of the then president’s supporters to call for him to be “hanged.”

The former vice president has publicly said that he has spoken to Trump multiple times after Biden took office. But he has also acknowledged that he is not sure they will see each other again in person.

Pence is considered one of the Republican politicians most likely to be a candidate in the 2024 presidential elections. Trump has not yet answered the question of whether he will run for a second term.