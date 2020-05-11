Vice President Mike Pence will limit his contacts starting Sunday after an adviser tested positive for coronavirus last week, following the lead of three prominent scientists who took preventive measures after possible exposure to the coronavirus.

Miami World / AP

A government official said Pence will voluntarily limit his exposure to other people, according to the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It has repeatedly tested negative for COVID-19, but is following the recommendation of the medical authorities.

“Vice President Mike Pence will follow the recommendations of the White House Medical Unit and he is not in quarantine,” said spokesman Devin O’Malley. “Also, the vice president has tested negative every day and plans to be in the White House tomorrow.”

At first, an official said that Pence planned to continue working from home, but later the vice president’s office clarified that he would go to the presidential residence.

Pence has led the White House team to fight the coronavirus for more than two months. Among the high officials who are in quarantine because they were in contact at the presidential residence with a person who tested positive for the virus are Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergic and Infectious Diseases; Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the CDC, and the Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Dr. Stephen Hahn.

Pence’s press secretary Katie Miller tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, making it the second known case this week among those working at the White House complex. Officials at the presidential residence had confirmed Thursday that a member of the military who works as a camera aide to President Donald Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Trump, who revealed that the infected person was Miller, said he is “not concerned” that the virus is spreading within the White House. However, authorities reported that they will strengthen security protocols within the complex.

Pence was informed of Miller’s diagnosis Wednesday morning before leaving for a day trip to Iowa.

The institute headed by Fauci has said that he has tested negative for COVID-19 and will continue to be tested regularly. He added that, considering his level of exposure, the official is considered “relatively low risk” and “will take appropriate precautions” while continuing to carry out his duties. Although he will work remotely from his home, Fauci will go to the White House in case he is summoned, and will take all possible precautions, the institute said.

Redfield and Hahn will be quarantined for two weeks, authorities said.

The three officials are expected to testify Tuesday before a Senate committee, likely in a video conference.