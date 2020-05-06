WASHINGTON – President Trump has made no secret of his impatience to repeal measures of social distancing that have nearly 9 out of 10 Americans and the U.S. economy practically stationary. But on Thursday night, at the White House coronavirus task force daily briefing, Vice President Mike Pence, who heads the group, said the end of those restrictions may not come soon.

Without offering details, Pence listed the necessary conditions, which apparently can take weeks or even months to fulfill. He explained that although it is important to “reopen” the country, it is even more important to “remain open.” This was a reference to concerns that the withdrawal of court orders against exits to public spaces could facilitate the return of the coronavirus.

“No one wants to reopen the United States more than President Donald Trump,” Pence acknowledged, although he also hinted that expectations of a rapid reopening are unrealistic. He said that the data would be what ultimately “would guide the president’s decisions and the timetable to follow.”

"The best we can do to reopen the United States is to leave the coronavirus behind, to get to the end of that curve with the least possible loss of life or problems," Pence said. The curve he was referring to is that ubiquitous graph that shows the data on daily infections. Reducing the number of new daily infections has been the primary goal of public health officials across the country. However, even after the epidemic peak is reached, it may take several weeks to reach a point where virtually no new infections occur.

Even countries like Germany, which has been one of the most successful in the world in the fight against the disease, has recently witnessed a spike in infections, which exemplifies the difficulty for any society to completely free itself from the coronavirus.

Last month, Trump said he wanted to see the country open for Easter, which was held this Sunday. He later withdrew his claim, but insisted that isolation and inactivity could be more dangerous than the coronavirus itself. Public health officials do not share that view.

The coronavirus causes a disease called COVID-19, which, as of Thursday night, had killed some 16,500 Americans. Often, the former Indiana governor has had to explain or mitigate Trump's pronouncements, which can be contradictory or confusing. So far, the vice president has managed to do so without angering his famous and sensitive boss.

Thursday's briefing was no exception as Pence lowered expectations for a rapid return to normal after Trump raised that possibility. When the briefing was about to end, the Washington Post published an article about White House deliberations in which Trump, according to administration officials, was desperately seeking "a strategy to resume business activity on May 1."

In the last few years China has hailed its decisive victory over the pandemic and has reported no further deaths from COVID-19 since Wednesday, although some are reluctant to trust the authoritarian leaders of Beijing. Other nations heavily affected by the coronavirus, including Italy, have shown signs that blockade measures are really yielding the desired results. Despite this, considering a quick return to normality seems an unrealistic goal and many analysts warn that the world after the coronavirus will be very different from the world we left before the outbreak.

Pence also said that for Americans to resume a life close to normal, they would have to have therapies for the coronavirus. “I call them medications that make you feel better,” he joked, admitting that they are not yet available.

Pence also needs to do "more generalized testing." Applying more sophisticated tests on a larger scale will not only allow healthcare workers to diagnose potentially ill people, who would later be isolated or hospitalized, but also identify people who may have unknowingly battled the coronavirus. Such people may have antibodies that give them immunity to the coronavirus. Therefore, they may return to work safely.

Pence added that both he and Trump would await guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reopen the country. So far, the CDC has given no indication that such an order is yet to come.