A staff member of Vice President Mike Pence tested positive for coronavirus, an administration official told NBC News, and he is the second personal assistant detected with the disease this week in the Trump environment.

Miami Mundo / Telemundo

The official was not scheduled to travel with Pence to Iowa on Friday, according to the cited source. Members of the media traveling with the vice president reported a delay in takeoff and saw other staff members disembark before Air Force 2 departed from Andrews Air Force Base.

The news comes a day after the White House said a military man who served as one servants of President Trump tested positive for coronavirus. The White House said Thursday that Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have tested negative for the virus and “remain in good health.”

Trump and Pence have generally refrained from wearing masks, citing the fact that they are tested regularly.

On Thursday, Trump ordered daily exams at the White House after the contagion of one of his personal assistants was known, while urging a revision of the federal guidelines with differences for rural and urban areas in order to reopen the activity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have had very little contact with this person (…) I just had an exam, as you may have heard, in fact I did one yesterday and the other today, and it was negative,” Trump told journalists during his meeting with the governor. from Texas, Greg Abbott, on Thursday.

However, he indicated that he had ordered that the coronavirus examinations to the internal personnel of the White House be made daily, instead of weekly, as they had been doing until now.