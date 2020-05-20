The United States is not only considering restricting travel from Brazil, but also from other South American countries, with the aim of containing the expansion of COVID-19, said Vice President Mike Pence in Orlando, Florida this Wednesday.

“We are watching very carefully what is happening in South America, including Brazil. In recent days we have seen a significant increase in cases,” Pence said in statements to the press.

Pence added that United States President Donald Trump has considered these “additional travel restrictions.”

Trump said Tuesday that he plans to veto the entry to his country of foreigners from Brazil, the third country in the world with the most COVID-19 infections after the United States and Russia, and that he would like to eliminate the travel ban from Europe “as soon as possible”.

Accompanied by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Pence brought masks to the Westminster Baldwin Park home for the elderly in Orlando in central Florida on Wednesday, and is planning meetings with hotel and tourism entrepreneurs to discuss the revival of this sector. , one of the most affected in the so-called “state of the sun”.

With Disney and Universal theme parks still closed, as well as county beaches like Broward and Miami-Dade, major drivers of Florida’s tourism industry, Pence praised DeSantis’ economic reopening plan.

“I really believe Florida has set the pace,” said Pence.

In that sense, DeSantis said that Florida had not only lowered the death rate, but that it had “much fewer deaths in general”, reiterating that “eight weeks” had passed since journalists said that the state was going to be the next New York or Italy.

“Florida has the lowest mortality rate and the state was the center of arrival for tens of thousands of people from sources of contagion in the world,” he stressed. “So we have been successful,” he added.

Most of Florida’s 67 counties, except Miami-Dade and Broward, are in “full swing” for the implementation of the first phase of revival, which includes opening restaurants, shops, gyms, museums, and hair salons, all in the middle of its capacity, as well as certain surgeries.

Miami-Dade and Broward, the most affected by the pandemic, are in the same phase, but at a slower rate of business opening and at a quarter of their capacity.

Pence’s visit coincides with the partial opening of the Disney Springs Mall, which on Wednesday joined CitiWalk, Universal’s shopping and dining complex, which also opened last Thursday with limited capacity.

Accompanied by DeSantis and Seema Verma, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, the vice president was passing through Westminster Baldwin Park, in which he said no COVID-19 cases have been reported.

Pence wore masks and gloves, among other personal protective equipment, for a period of two weeks, as part of an initiative that will provide these materials to 15,000 of these elderly homes across the country.

“Now that Florida begins to open, we will continue to partner with you to protect your most vulnerable,” Pence told DeSantis.

Both nursing homes and theme parks are not yet part of the state’s economic revival.

Both should send Governor DeSantis their opening plans to receive visits from relatives, in the case of nursing homes, and tourists, in the theme parks.

This time Vice President Pence, whose press officer Katie Miller recently contracted the new coronavirus, did wear a mask after criticism she received for not doing so during a visit last April to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

However, at the Orlando International Airport, Pence, DeSantis, Verma and the Secretary of Labor, Eugene Scalia, were talking unmasked.

