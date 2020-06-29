© Provided by the Associated Press

Vice President Mike Pence speaks during an event in Dallas, Texas on Sunday, June 28, 2020. (AP Photo / Tony Gutierrez)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Vice President Mike Pence said he doesn’t want to mention the words « Black Lives Matter » because he disagrees with what he believes is the political message behind it.

Pence said he is against racism and that George Floyd’s death was unacceptable, but « all lives matter. »

« What I see in the leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement is a radical left political agenda that would take away funds from the police, that would remove the monuments and that would promote a radical left agenda, » the vice president told CBS.

Pence added that he appreciates « the progress we have made toward a more perfect union for African Americans throughout our history. »

He noted that African American leaders have made it clear to the government of President Donald Trump that they « want law and order » and « peace on our streets. »