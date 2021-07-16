Peñarol stayed with the classic against Nacional and is excited about the South American quarterfinals

South American Cup

The aurinegro cast won by the slightest difference and took a short advantage in the face of the return match, to be played next Thursday, July 22, at their stadium.

ConmebolMoment of Canobbio’s goal. (Photo: ..)

This Thursday, in Central Park, Peñarol beat Nacional 1-2, in the Uruguayan soccer classic, but this time it was played for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana. Agustín Canobbio and Valentín Rodriguez were the ones who took gold in a highly contested match. Gonzalo Bergesio discounted for the locals.

As a good classic, the game actions were divided. In the first minutes of the game, both teams jumped onto the court hesitantly, thinking about what the rival’s intentions were going to be; in that game they passed a large part of the initial 45. However, the Carbonero was the one who tried the most to approach the rival arch.

That desire to want to score gave Manya revenue. At 45 + 1, midfielder Agustín Canobbio scored the first goal of the duel for the two most traditional Uruguayan football teams. After a lethal counter, and after an assist from Agustín Álvarez, the midfielder defined the roof of the goal with his inner edge and made it 0-1.

For the second half, Peñarol came out with the same attitude with which he ended the first half: throwing and sending the Tricolor team against his goal. At times, the National team was decimated and it was not clear when handling the ball. El Carbonero put his historic rival on the ropes and almost knocked out.

However, time went by, and the desire to equalize the key allowed the Bag to come out of the rival siege and hint at the framework of Kevin Dawson, who in a couple of opportunities responded to defend the zero with which in the end the painting directed by Mauricio Larriera remained.

In replacement time, Valetín Rodríguez made a good play in which he took four rivals out of the way, and at the point of dribbling and speed, he was not at all nervous to put the second goal in the stadium of his eternal rival.

The best was for the end and the experienced Gonzalo Bergesio got up in the air of the Uruguayan capital and with a powerful header he shortened the difference for the Bag, who after having a very complicated series now must go for a shorter victory on someone else’s court .

With the victorious result for Peñarol, 1-2, now the Carbonero cast will have the small advantage of defining the key in the Campeón del Siglo stadium, against Nacional, his historic rival who will now seek heroics to get into the quarterfinal phase of final of the South American Cup.

