Peñarol beats Huancayo and controls his group

04/23/2021 at 6:01 AM CEST

EFE / Montevideo

Peñarol on Thursday gave the first beating in the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana to inflict a 5-1 on Sport Huancayo Peruvian in the first day of the E, in which at the same time Corinthians took a goalless draw from the payments of the Paraguayan River Plate. The Uruguayan team today took advantage of the precision of its players in previously elaborated maneuvers.

When only 16 minutes had been played, Agustin Alvarez Martínez connected a cross from Jesús Trindade and overcame goalkeeper Ángel Zamudio’s resistance with a header to set the score 1-0. The joy of the locals, however, lasted just a minute as the Brazilian Lilu he equalized by the same route and encouraged other skirmishes through Marcio Valverde and Marcos Lliuya. However, as the minutes went by, Sport Huancayo deflated and Peñarol took the opportunity to regain control of the match played at the Campeón del Siglo stadium.

Before the end of the first stage the locals expanded and outlined the win with the goals of Facundo Torres placeholder image in minute 33 and Gary Kagelmacher at 45. Both took advantage of two corner kicks to convert and leave the set at 3-1.

In the second half Giovanni González was knocked down inside the area and David terans converted from a penalty in the 69th minute. And ten minutes from the end Alvarez Martinez He completed his double and put the icing on the cake with a stopped ball play.

Next week, Peñarol will visit Corinthians in Sao Paulo. The Brazilians will make their debut at home after equaling 0-0 today in their visit to River Plate, which in turn will travel to Peru to face the injured Huancayo.