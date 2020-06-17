Toni Amor, second coach of the Madrid team Leganés, considered that the penalty that caused the 2-0 in the league defeat of his against Barcelona should not have been indicated by the referee.

“For me it is not a penalty. But just as it is not a penalty, against Valladolid there was a hand at the beginning of the game that the next play cost us 0-1. There are hands that are whistled and hands that are not, penalties that are whistled and no penalties. We also risk our lives, any action determines, “he said on television after the duel.

“We know that people can be wrong, we are also very wrong. We have not complained about the referees throughout the year but there are situations that can condition a game,” he added.

In the same line, he pointed out: “It is not complaining, it is that people see it. It is not that we have to complain, it is that there have simply been situations during the year such as a possible hand in Vitoria or on Betis day. bad loser complain, we never have. “

“But the penalty today for me is very fair, if it was in our favor it would not have been called. The other day the hand against Valladolid was quite clear. There are situations that I think are hurting us and hopefully the thing turns and is fair , nothing else “, he completed.

Regarding the expulsion of coach Javier Aguirre, he indicated: “It was all very fast, I don’t know what the referee was able to see because he caught me in the last minutes talking about a defensive adjustment. He has come, he has been sent off immediately. His reasons He will have. He has not given me time to discuss the issue with Javier. I do not know what they have seen, the referee will have his reasons. ”

Amor believes that the team is in a position to leave the bottom of the table: “We are very proud of this group and we are confident that we are going to remove this team. The players are very involved, today we have seen a very dedicated team, very compact, very generous. ”

“We have had two very clear occasions and putting yourself 0-1 makes you 1-0. That changes your game. The team is doing many things well and we think that this is going to turn around, that at a certain moment we are going to get points and we are going to get the team out, “he stressed. For this reason, he believes that there are signs for optimism: “If we lost the matches fitting four or five, without the team generating anything … but it does not happen that way. They create very few occasions for us, each game we have two or three very clear. But we are not having fortune facing door. ”

“The team is confident that they will get it out and I can see them in good spirits, looking forward to a rematch and very psyched. We know we have nine finals left and we are going to face them like today, match by match. Today Barcelona has had the ball a lot but neither have they generated many occasions and we have had two or three very clear, “he added.