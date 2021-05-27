Penalty to an F1 commentator for machismo with Serena Williams

05/27/2021 at 12:56 PM CEST

Marc duez, F1 commentator for the Belgian public broadcaster RTBF, has been temporarily suspended by the broadcaster following his unfortunate and misogynistic comments about the tennis player Serena Williams, who was invited by Aston Martin to the Monaco Grand Prix, had the honor of waving the checkered flag at the end of the race and was interviewed standing in the paddock by David coulthard.

“Serena Williams is going to shake something different than what she is used to,” said Marc Duez on the air when referring to the winner of 23 Grand Slam, when the tennis player was about to wave the flag.

To top it off, Duez commented that “Williams’s friend who is next to her is ugly” to the astonishment of Gaëtan vigneron, who was commenting on the grand prize with Duez. As Serena waved the flag she said, “We can clearly see that she is not a cheerleader.”

The RTBF has initiated an internal investigation and Duez has been temporarily set aside despite his apologies: “I want to apologize to the people who may have been affected by my statements. I did not want to shock anyone at all.”

Marc Duez was a racing driver in the 1980s and 1990s, first in rallies and then in endurance, with victories at Spa and Nurburgring.