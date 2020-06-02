The BOE publishes the different amounts of aid for 14 types of vulnerable families, between 5,538 and 12,184 euros per year

Along with the design of the new service thatwill guarantee a vital minimum income for vulnerable familieswith effect from June 1, the Government has established a regime of infractions and sanctions that, among other aspects, will punish the benefit holders who reject a job offer. In this case, the State will withdraw the benefit for a period of three months (six months, if the refusal is repeated)

The Official State Gazette published on Monday the Royal Decree 20/2020, of May 29, which regulates the minimum vital income approved on Friday by the Council of Ministers. Thebenefit can be requested from June 15 and will have retroactive effectsfrom June 1, 2020, even if it is presented within the following three months, provided that compliance with the requirements regulated in the decree is proven. If the application is submitted after three months, the economic effects will be established on the first day of the month following the presentation of the application.

The royal decree establishes un regime of minor, serious or very serious infractions.

A minor offense will be, for example, failure to submit accurate documentation. In this case, the foreseen sanction will be a simple warning.

Betweenserious infringements are situated rejecting a job offer or an inclusion itinerary; or not to communicate any change or situation that could give rise to the modification, suspension or extinction of the benefit within thirty days from when they occur. For serious infringements, the possible loss of the benefit is foreseen for a period of three months and, if it is the case, the return of amounts unduly charged,as well as a fine equivalent to three monthly installments.

For very serious offenses (by reiteration or amount), the loss of benefit and / or the sanction rises to six months.

The text published in the BOE also details the minimum income that the State intends to guarantee (through income supplements) to each of the 14 types of families established. The amounts start from 462 euros for 12 monthly payments for a household made up of an adult without children, which gives a total of 5,538 euros per year. From there, a correction factor is included according to the components of each of the families that are entitled to collect this benefit. The correction factor ranges from 1.52 in the case of an adult with a dependent child, to 2.2 in the case of a family made up of four members, which would give a maximum of 12,183.6 euros of income for that family unit. ANDBetween each section there are 12 other correction factors, as shown in the attached table.

The BOE also also publishes the calculation of the limit of the patrimony that each family unit must have to have access to universal State aid. In this case, the coefficient ranges from one (16,614 euros) for an adult only to 2.6 (43,396 euros) for a family unit made up of four adults.

