Penalty for disabled parking

Much has been said and debated about if the fine for disabled parking must entail the loss of points, so much so that you can even think that it is so. It is, therefore, an uncivil behavior and very little solidarity, but that the DGT does not want to punish it with the deduction of points as a dissuasive measure, the reason?

Parking for the disabled does not remove points from the card

At the end of 2020, the DGT confirmed in statements from the Interior Ministry’s sub-secretary, Isabel Goicoechea, in the Road Safety Commission in Congress that their future plans do not involve punishing with withdrawal of points all those who park in a space reserved for people with reduced mobility without having the accreditation card that allows you to do so. The reason for this is that this offense it is not considered a “life threatening” situation, and following the European Union guidelines on road safety, it cannot be penalized with loss of points, unlike others such as speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol or using a mobile phone, among other penalties that they take away points.

Space reserved for people with reduced mobility in a car park

Therefore, that parking in these car parks involves the deduction of points is one of the historical measures most demanded by the various groups of people with reduced mobility. In fact, two years ago, CERMI (Spanish Committee of Representatives of People with Disabilities), on the occasion of a future reform of the aforementioned law, already demanded this measure with the aim that a more serious infraction would more effectively deter such antisocial and disrespectful such as occupying a parking space reserved for the disabled for no reason, as we remember, currently the fine for this is € 200, which is reduced by half by taking advantage of the so-called discount for prompt payment, and that as long as the offender is “caught”, since in most cases impunity reigns.

Parking for the disabled entails a fine of € 200 and does not entail nor will it entail the loss of points for not putting life at risk.

The truth is these car parks are intended for people with reduced mobility for well-founded reasons, whether they are drivers or passengers. These are people who for some type of physical problem need to use orthopedic elements such as a wheelchair, crutches and walkers, and that in most cases translates into the need for extra space to be able to access the vehicle, which does not exist in a common square, this being the reason why they have a Accreditation card that allows them to use these reserved car parks. In addition, these car parks are also usually located near the destination, a shopping center, supermarket or hospital, since traveling 300 meters in the jungle of the city for them is a plea for the different architectural barriers that can be found.

Situations in which parking or parking is prohibited

We park or park our car when we immobilize it for more than two minutes and / or abandon it, this being a different act from that of stopping, both actions being prohibited from being carried out in areas of low visibility (very sharp curves, changes in grade, areas affected by the tunnel signal …), in steps for cyclists or pedestrians, lanes reserved, on any cebreado or in intersections and its proximities as long as the turn of other vehicles is difficult.

Several cars parked in parallel

In addition to the previous assumptions, parking is also prohibited in loading and unloading areas, regulated parking, in places reserved for the disabled, double-row parking or in front of duly signposted fords, as well as on sidewalks or walkways. In addition, on two-way roads you can only park on the right side of the road.

Penalties for bad parking

The fine for bad parking or improper parking is a financial penalty of € 80 for a minor offense and € 200 if it is serious, not being in any case associated with the loss of points (unless a negligent or reckless driving can be attributed to it). Thus, most of the situations mentioned above are punished with those € 200 for significantly disturbing other road users, reserving only the minor sanction for other minor acts such as leaving too much separation from the curb, not signaling a stopped vehicle correctly or violating the stopping and parking regime on the road urban regulated by municipal ordinance in breach of time limits.

Two Toyota GT86 parked next to two places reserved for people with reduced mobility

Sources: EuropaPress | we are patients