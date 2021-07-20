Penalties in F1 do not measure the consequences of incidents

He also stressed that team leaders had been part of the discussion when it was agreed to take that route.

The clash between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton on the first lap of the British GP caused the Dutchman to quit instantly and earned the pilot a ten-second penalty. Mercedes for causing a collision.

To the frustration of Verstappen and his team, Red Bull Racing, Hamilton was able to win the race despite the penalty.

Masi He stressed that the stewards were unable to take into account the fact that Verstappen had retired and Hamilton had continued, and any potential impact on the title battle.

“I think it’s one of the great parts that has been a mainstay for many, many years,” he said. “And this came through discussions that took place before my arrival between all the teams, the FIA ​​and F1, and the team managers were all quite adamant that the consequences of an incident should not be considered.”

“So when they judge an incident, they judge the incident itself, and the merits of the incident, not what happens afterwards as a consequence. And that’s something that stewards have done for many years.”

“And they’ve been advised to do it like this from above. And I’m talking about the participation of the teams, and so on. So that’s the way the stewards judge it, because to start looking at the consequences, there are many variables in place to judge the incident itself on its merits. “

At Red Bull they have made it clear that they consider that Hamilton received a light punishment and Helmut Marko has asked that the seven-time champion be suspended for one race.

Asked about the team’s complaints that the sanction was not harsh enough, Masi said: “I think if you look at it on that basis you will never find a sanction that solves an imbalance like that.”

“If you look at it in that particular circumstance, that’s why, going back a few years ago, the teams, or the team managers, made a clear distinction that they didn’t want the consequences to be factored in, they wanted it to be based on the incident. per se”.

“I fully understand that perspective and I think it is a general opinion among all the commissioners, not to look at the consequences for that purpose.”

Masi says he doesn’t see the need for curators to explain their decisions to the public in detail.

When asked to compare the situation to soccer’s VAR – in which fans can watch replays that highlight what the referees saw – he said the process was more complex.

“I think there are a lot of TV analysts with a lot of very experienced ex-drivers who put their point of view. And the stewards look at absolutely everything they have available.”

“And unlike a VAR process that takes 30 seconds, sometimes up to a minute, stewards take the time to analyze any possible element of any incident that occurs.”

“So I don’t see it from that point of view, I think that the commissioners have to remain an independent judiciary. And I don’t think that, in their capacity, they should have any pressure, and they should take their time to analyze everything based on its merits “.