Penalties in América vs Cruz Azul were well marked, says Disciplinary Commission

The Comission of arbitration who presides Arturo Brizio Carter, In the weekly arbitration report, he affirmed that the work of Fernando Guerrero and the VAR in the match between Club América and the Cruz Azul Machine was successful in the two controversial decisions.

The Clásico Joven was tainted by the refereeing controversy and although football experts and people complained about the work of the VAR in the match, the Commission gave its approval to the whistlers’ decisions.

“The referee did not sanction a penalty against player # 25 from Cruz Azul and admonished player # 22 from América for simulating a foul. The VAR suggests revision and the referee rectifies his decision, canceling the warning to player # 22 from América and sanctioning a penalty ( reckless entry) Rating: Correct “. It says about entry into the area about Fidalgo.

Regarding the penalty for Cruz Azul, which also raised the controversy, the Commission declared that it was well marked.

“The referee did not sanction a penalty for the hand of player # 28 from America. The VAR suggests revision and the referee rectifies his decision, sanctioning a penalty (the player extends the body and occupies a space greater than natural). Assessment: Correct”.

The match ended 1-1 and Cruz Azul was able to retain its leadership, while the Eagles remain in second place in the General Table.

The report indicates that, out of 57 reviews of the VAR, all were successful, being a favorable day for Video Arbitration.

