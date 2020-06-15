Like many countries in Latin America, the pandemic reached Panamanian prisons in an overcrowded situation

Panama on Tuesday he reduced the sentences to another group of 24 inmates as a « humanitarian » measure in the face of the scourge of the new coronavirus in the overloaded prisons of the Central American country, where they fight with at least 200 active cases of the disease. So far, 253 inmates with common crimes have been released with this group, and have been released after reductions in their punishment, the prison system reported.

Like many countries in Latin America, the pandemic reached Panamanian prisons in a situation of overpopulation, which led the government to reduce the penalties to an increasing number of inmates in an effort to free them from possible contagion.

Panama It is probably the country with the most cases of coronavirus has reported in prisons in Central America, according to figures released by authorities in the region. As of Tuesday there were 200 active infections, 501 recovered and one deceased from COVID-19 in the cells.

Nearly half of all registered infections have been detected in the Santiago prison, in the province of Veraguas, in the west and center of the country. As of Tuesday, there were more than 90 and the only deceased prisoner, whose relatives have reported alleged negligence in that death.

Authorities have not said how the virus reached the prisons, although in the case of Santiago, it is suspected that a custodian has taken it, according to family members. Visits to inmates were suspended across the country as mobility restrictions were imposed to stop the pandemic in late March.

In Santiago, the group of prisoners who did not have the virus was moved to a place outside the prison, and the positives were isolated and then quarantined, while the sick custodians were taken to a school in the province. Positive inmates were also separated in other prisons so they would not spread the virus.

Overcrowding would also have been the fuse that ignited the cases. The Santiago prison was built for 150 prisoners, but currently houses half a thousand. The prison population across the country is almost 18,000, which exceeds the capacity of prisons by more than 3,000, according to official figures.

Experts from the non-governmental organization Human Rights Watch assure that when the first contagions of the virus were reported in Latin America and the Caribbean, many of the countries did not even try to establish distancing measures to protect the approximately 1.7 million prisoners in the region. The agency estimates that at least 160 – including detainees and prison staff – have died from the disease in the area.