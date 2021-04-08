Peña Nieto reappears with his girlfriend at a wedding in Punta Cana

The former president of Mexico, Enrique Peña Nieto, and his partner, the model Tania ruiz, were seen in public and in the most romantic way in Punta Cana. After two years of relationship and by knocking down all the rumors of a possible breakup between them, the couple has shown that their love has triumphed, since many bet that their courtship would not last. This weekend, the two attended the wedding of Marcela Garcia Caballero, ex-queen of the Carnival 2016 of Barranquilla, Colombia, and the textile entrepreneur, Sergio Chams.

© Custom

The images of the ceremony went viral on social networks in which a group of people seated at a table and among the guests of honor were Enrique Peña Nieto and Tania Ruiz Eichelmann, accompanied by other important political figures of the coffee country .

In fact, he was the bride’s brother, Camus garcia, who was in charge of revealing some details of the wedding through his Instagram account. The Colombian influencer showed Peña Nieto at first during the dinner held outside a tourist complex and at another moment next to the mariachi where they posed together for the video.

As we will remember, the courtship between Peña Nieto and Tania became known when they were captured together during a trip they made to Spain. The former president had not yet divorced the actress and former Mexican first lady, Angélica Rivera, who soon after reported through a statement that they were already separated and in divorce proceedings after almost 9 years of marriage.

The last time Peña Nieto used Instagram was precisely in 2019, where he confirmed his divorce from Rivera and in January he shared his good wishes to the president on Twitter Lopez Obrador when he became ill with COVID-19.

Always discreet with his private life, it is known that Enrique Peña Nieto makes sporadic trips to Spain and other countries, although most of the time he spends between his house in Palmas in Mexico City and his rest house located in the Ixtapan neighborhood de la Sal, in the State of Mexico.





