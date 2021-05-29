Peña Azagresa welcomes River Ega to its fiefdom

05/28/2021 at 9:01 PM CEST

Next Saturday at 9:00 p.m. the match of the sixth day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, in which we will see the victory dispute to the Peña Azagresa and to River in the Miguel Sola.

The Peña Azagresa reaches the sixth day with the intention of recovering points after suffering a defeat against him Beti Onak in the previous match by a score of 3-1. Since the competition began, the locals have won in two of the five matches played so far with a figure of 29 goals in favor and 42 against.

Regarding the visiting team, the River Ega could not cope with the Baztan in his last game (1-2), so he hopes to end his losing streak and redirect his career in the championship. Before this match, the River Ega they had won in two of the five games played in the Second Phase of the Third Division this season, with a balance of 30 goals for and 52 against.

Regarding the results as a local, the Peña Azagresa he has won once and has been defeated once in two games played so far, so we will not be able to know what his outcome will be in this match, but he will have to work hard to win. At the exits, the River Ega It has a balance of one victory and one loss in two games played, which means that both teams must do their best to win.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the Miguel Sola, resulting in a defeat and a draw in favor of the Peña Azagresa. In turn, the visitors did not lose in their last two visits to the stadium of the Peña Azagresa. The last confrontation in this tournament between both teams was played in April 2010 and ended with a 2-0 result in favor of the River.

If we analyze the situation of these teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that, before the dispute of the match, the Peña Azagresa is ahead of the River Ega with a difference of 10 points. The team of Rafael Bericat Orta he ranks fifth with 30 points on his scoreboard. For their part, the visitors have 20 points and occupy the eighth position in the competition.