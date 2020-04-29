Petróleos Mexicanos (PEMEX) held the extraordinary 955 session of its Board of Directors, where measures were agreed to face the current transitory crisis and the economic reactivation from the country.

Octavio Romero Oropeza, CEO of Pemex met, among other political actors, with the Secretary of Energy, Rocío Nahle García, to reach four relevant agreements that will strengthen the finances and savings of the oil company after the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic worldwide.

The session was conducted remotely via videoconference “In order to maintain a healthy distance between the participants, in accordance with the provisions of the Health authorities to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” as indicated in a statement.

Some independent directors also participated in the videoconference, as well as alternate directors from the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit, the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources. Too highlighted the participation of the Director General of the Federal Electricity Commission, Manuel Bartlett Díaz.

The topics discussed during the meeting were Evaluation of the Board of Directors on Program Execution annual in the 2019 financial year; the Pemex annual report, its Productive Subsidiary Companies and Subsidiary Companies 2019; the consolidated financial statements audited by Pemex its Productive Subsidiary Companies and subsidiary companies corresponding to the 2019 financial year; and the capitalization of Pemex Fertilizantes.

Among the documents that were reviewed, the Annual Program of Austerity in the Expenditure and Use of Resources for Fiscal Year 2020 stands out, in which they indicate a 93.7 billion adjustment in personal operating services, according to data from the newspaper El Universal.

Some of the measures they will take to achieve savings are the reduction of trips to the interior of the country or abroad (which must be authorized by the general director) for its collaborators, as well as for travel expenses.

Further, they will limit to a minimum the number of people that make up the commissions that travel, as well as the new accommodation restrictions that indicate the use of company visit houses for trusted personnel.

Airline tickets, on the other hand, will have a ban on first class or business class for any worker, in addition to being non-refundable for the decrease in price. In commissions, in addition, tickets may not be authorized on Friday after 3:00 p.m. or on weekends for no justified reason by the CEO or the corporate.

Another measure will be the suspension of the scholarship program abroad and at home for workers full-time. Those granted through the Conacyt-Sener Sectorial Fund, as well as the scholarships referred to in the Collective Labor Contract, will be exempt from the measure.

In a matter of telephony, the service will be canceled for levels 44 G1 and lower and they will carry out in detail the current contract in order to find possible cost reductions in different plans. Finally, it was agreed that will put the life insurance premium on an equal footing for Petróleos Mexicanos workers at all levels.

On the other hand, Pemex announced the first hours of April 28 that implemented a cut of 40,500 million pesos to the investment budget scheduled for 2020 to lessen the economic impact on oil depreciation.

Saying adjustment corresponds to a coordinated strategy with the federal government to help Pemex, according to the information provided by the general director, Octavio Romero. This coupled with fiscal support of 65,000 million pesos and the expected income from the oil hedges contracted at the end of 2019, of 7,540 million pesos.

In this way will seek to reduce the negative effects of the prices of the cost of the Mexican mix of export on the financial balance and the cash flow for a total of 113,040 million pesos.