In two cases, pharyngeal and nasopharyngeal exudates were taken for viral isolation and it was determined if they had coronaviruses.

Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) reported that on April 11 it carried out 31 medical exams for Abkatun-A workers, of which 13 were defined as a suspected case of Covid-19 and two others were referred to the Ciudad del Carmen General Hospital.

Through a statement, the state production company indicated that the Taking two pharyngeal and nasopharyngeal exudates for viral isolation to determine if they had coronavirus.

#Pemex🇲🇽 continues to apply strict health protocols on marine platforms for the detection and control of cases of # COVID19https://t.co/Qe6np8Rq5D pic.twitter.com/UR0hgL5Sah – Petróleos Mexicanos (@Pemex) April 14, 2020

Pemex also announced that it reinforced, with all personnel on board, the sanitation measures applicable to common areas and measures to maintain a healthy distance.

Likewise, on the Pemex offshore platforms, particularly Zaap-C and MASE 801, Health protocols and monitoring of suspected cases of Covid-19 are intensified.

The director of Pemex, Octavio Romero Oropeza, expressed his determination to work in coordination with the Governor of Campeche, Carlos Miguel Aysa González, to maximize the application of prevention protocols and epidemiological care on marine platforms and reduce the risks of infection by Covid-19.

The federal official guaranteed that the Mexican company will work closely with the president and will support the measures that it has implemented throughout the country, in order to protect the health of the people of Campeche.

He stressed that the productive dynamics that occur on the platforms has led to maintaining strict control and monitoring inside and outside them, because the priority is to prevent the virus from spreading indiscriminately.

In the face of the global health emergency due to Covid-19, Pemex has implemented strict health and safety protocols, as well as the random sampling of a representative proportion of workers on marine platforms to detect suspicious cases and protect the health of personnel.

The evaluation of cases, review of health protocols, and in the offshore oil facilities of the Gulf of Mexico, Pemex has applied the Covid-19 Emergency Response Plan (PRE-C).

As well as 11 prevention and control protocols in Pemex Exploration and Production, for the attention and transport of personnel with suspected contagion in each of the platforms and process centers; in addition to two communication protocols with the Corporate Administration and Services Directorate.

On March 9, sanitary filters were installed in the accesses to the work centers to detect suspicious cases in order to reduce contagion among workers, prioritizing those corresponding to arrival routes and boarding the facilities by placing thermal imaging cameras and tunnels. sanitation.

The sanitation and cleaning of facilities was implemented, the measures of the national “Susana Distancia” campaign have been applied and the protocol of identifying workers who have traveled abroad or who present symptoms of respiratory diseases is maintained. (Ntx)