The Mexican state-owned Pemex retired 50% of its personnel on oil platforms in the Gulf of Mexico, to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, leaving only essential personnel on board.

This was confirmed in a Pemex statement, in which it was noted: “Today (April 26) 259 platform workers disembarked at the dock of Cd. Del Carmen … all of them went ashore through the installed sanitary filters, they were not identified any suspected Covid-19 worker requiring hospital referral, all of whom went home. With this 50% of the population on board is decreased, to reduce the risk of contagion ”.

In the same statement, on the other hand, Pemex reports that until yesterday there were 1,872 suspected cases internally, of which there are already 248 confirmed cases of coronavirus, of which 17 patients are in intensive careVAT and there have been 28 deaths.

Agencia Sien, an online news service based in Ciudad del Carmen, said that more than 5,000 workers They would return to land from various facilities as the government implements stricter measures to deal with the spread of the virus.

The president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has made the increase in the production of the oil company one of the main priorities of his administration. However, the Pemex source said the staff reductions would lead to a drop in oil production.

Pemex’s current crude production averages between 1.6 and 1.7 million barrels per day (bpd), 1.4 million bpd comes from marine developments in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico. (With information from .)