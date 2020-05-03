Pemex assures that its loss of 562 thousand 531 million pesos was due to the “exchange loss”, a result of the devaluation of the peso

Mexican oil (Pemex) justified this Thursday its enormous loss of 562 thousand 531 million pesos from January to March 2020 in the “exchange loss” result of the devaluation of the peso.

The figure multiplies by more than 15 35 thousand 719 million pesos he lost in the same period of 2019.

Pemex when explaining the results, the variation during the month of March of the exchange rate of the Mexican peso with respect to the US dollar “had a considerable effect on variables that did not generate mostly cash flow, such as the exchange loss. ”

Thus, “that for the reported quarter, there was a tuvo exchange loss’ of 469 thousand 206 million pesos that in its majority, does not generate cash flow. “

The note explained that the exchange loss is the valuation made of the change in the value of debt balances in foreign currency between December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2020.

He specified that in December In 2019 the exchange rate used was 18 thousand 8452 pesos and in March 2020 it was 23 thousand 5122 pesos.

“This ‘exchange loss“It would only generate a cash flow if today PEMEX made the payment of all its debt denominated in foreign currency,” he explained.

However, it was pointed out that said exchange loss “does not constitute a flow variable that determines the profitability of the company for the reporting period, by international accounting standard it is part of the financial statements of the company ”.

The Mexican state considered that this clarification “is relevant” in the context of what it has pointed out in its previous reports, “since it is usually interpreted incorrectly to the comprehensive loss of Petróleos Mexicanos, as a result of ‘financial losses’ that involved the use cash of the company ”.

The oil company indicated in its financial report and operating corresponding to the first quarter of 2020 that its revenues were located at 284,110 million pesos compared to 356 thousand 251 million in the first quarter of last year, a total decrease of 20.3 percent.

To explain these falls, the oil He cited the fall in the price of the Mexican export mix, lower reference prices for gasoline and diesel, the depreciation of the peso and the decrease in sales due to confinement measures to reduce the impact of the pandemic of COVID-19.

With information from EFE