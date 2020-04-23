By Stefanie Eschenbacher

MEXICO CITY, Apr 22 (.) – Mexican state oil company Pemex joins a saturated high-yield bond market as the biggest fallen angel in history, just as investors have been avoiding risk and looking for stable assets to bear. the coronavirus pandemic. Pemex’s wings were clipped on Friday when Moody’s Investors Services followed Fitch Ratings in removing the coveted investment-grade rating of tens of billions of dollars from its bonds. The timing could not have been worse.

The global high-yield ratio of the $ 82.5 trillion bond market has nearly doubled from last year, to 6.7%, according to data from the global financial industry association IIF, and more than 835,000 have been issued Million dollars of high-yield bonds in the 12 months ending March, close to a record high.

These conditions exacerbate high loan costs and balance sheet pressure from the world’s most indebted national oil company, investors said. Pemex lost $ 18 billion last year, and some fear growing risk of default despite government backing.

Patti McConachie, a senior analyst at asset manager Columbia Threadneedle Investments, said the high-yield market will be further constrained as coronavirus closings squeeze more companies.

“The saturation of the high-performance market will be tested in the coming weeks or months,” said McConachie.

As if that were not enough for Pemex, the coronavirus reduced the demand for fuel, at the same time that the oil powers Saudi Arabia and Russia got entangled in a price war, causing a stampede towards safe assets, said Eric Ollom, head of the strategy of emerging market corporate debt from investment bank Citi.

“Investors don’t have much of an appetite for risky assets right now,” said Ollom, adding that the cost of Pemex financing is likely to rise “substantially.”

BILLION DOLLAR MARKET

Rules that prohibit some funds from having junk bonds will force them to sell Pemex’s debt.

The oil company has bonds worth about $ 80 billion in circulation. Citi estimated that investors should shed $ 10 billion of that in the secondary market by the end of the month, when it withdraws from the indices. Many have probably already done so.

The oil company joins US automaker Ford Motor Co., which became a fallen angel in late March, adding its $ 35.8 billion to the junk bond pool. In recent days, Ford has placed a record $ 8 billion offer in high-yield bonds.

Pemex bond yields are already well above those of Ford and other recently lowered companies.

Pemex is likely to receive support from the Mexican government, which does not have deep pockets, and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is also under pressure to soften the impact the coronavirus will have on workers, in an economy that is expected to contract to as low as 9% this year.

“In the current oil price environment, I do not expect a step-by-step ‘band-aid’ approach to be sufficient to reduce market risk perceptions or borrowing costs,” McConachie said.

“Without a clear long-term plan, investors will continue to trade with a probability of default,” he added.

In addition to financial debt, Pemex has $ 77.3 billion in unfunded pension liabilities. General liabilities exceed assets by almost $ 105.9 billion.

Moody’s Investors Services has said that the debt burden will make it difficult for Pemex to regain investment grade status. But some investors are more optimistic.

James Barrineau, portfolio manager at asset manager Hartford Schroders, said Pemex bonds tend to overspend during periods of stress or upside due to high liquidity.

And, at the end of the day, the government is still a backup, he said.

“Pemex, at current levels, will be attractive to investors as a way to play an eventual recovery in oil prices,” he said. “Unlike other non-investment grade oil names, its importance to the sovereign means that the risks of default are low,” he added.

(Report by Stefanie Eschenbacher. Translated by Adriana Barrera)